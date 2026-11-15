Dead as a prank? Young South Koreans turn AI into fake funeral portraits

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The practice has recently gained popularity among teenagers and people in their 20s as a prank between close friends.

SEOUL – A growing social media trend among young South Koreans of using generative AI to make themselves or their friends appear dead as a joke has prompted calls for tighter regulation of online platforms, news reports said on Nov 15 .

Social media platforms, particularly Instagram, have seen a surge in posts featuring AI-generated images styled as black-and-white funeral portraits, accompanied by memorial messages such as “Rest in peace” and “You will always be remembered.”

Some posts include dates of birth and fabricated dates of death, along with black ribbons and white chrysanthemums, making them difficult to distinguish from genuine death announcements.

The practice has recently gained popularity among teenagers and people in their 20s as a prank between close friends.

Comment sections show mixed reactions, with those aware of the prank asking questions such as “What food should I prepare for your memorial service?” while others, unaware that the posts are fake, offer sincere condolences, saying, “It’s heartbreaking to see someone die so young”.

Experts have warned that the trend trivialises death and called for stronger action from social media platforms.

“Funeral traditions and the significance of death are increasingly being taken lightly among younger generations,” Kim Si-deok, a professor in the Department of Funeral Services at Eulji University, told South Korean media.

He urged online platforms to take steps to prevent such content from spreading.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, responded to the controversy by saying it restricts or removes content that violates its community standards, including AI-generated posts.

“Users can report images of private individuals, including minors, that have been manipulated and shared without their consent. We promptly remove such content following a review and will continue working with relevant outside organisations to maintain a safe platform environment,” the company told a local news outlet. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK