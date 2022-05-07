Hong Kong selects its new leader via a small-circle election tomorrow.
Sole candidate John Lee is set to take the top job, and will replace incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam come July 1.
Hong Kong selects its new leader via a small-circle election tomorrow.
Sole candidate John Lee is set to take the top job, and will replace incumbent Chief Executive Carrie Lam come July 1.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 07, 2022, with the headline Daunting tasks ahead as John Lee gets set to become HK leader. Subscribe