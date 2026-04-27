Data of 100,000 leaked from golf club; North Korean hackers suspected

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The number of hackers operating under North Korean authorities was estimated at 8,400 as at 2024.

SEOUL – Personal information of around 100,000 customers has been leaked from a golf course, prompting a police investigation, sources said on April 26 .

The Korean National Police Agency is probing the case after the website of Lee & Lee Country Club in the county of Gapyeong, about 55km north-east of the South Korean capital Seoul, was hacked, with data on about 100,000 individuals believed to have been compromised, according to the sources familiar with the issue.

The leaked data includes names, dates of birth, gender, user IDs, passwords, phone numbers, e-mail addresses and home addresses.

Police became aware of the breach while investigating major North Korean hacking groups, the sources said, adding that investigators believe the golf club’s server was infected with malware distributed by a hacking group.

The number of hackers operating under the North Korean authorities was estimated at 8,400 as at 2024, according to South Korea’s defence white paper. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK