Dark period in Taiwan’s history a reminder of what it stands to lose

TAIPEI – “This was my VIP room,” Mr Fred Chin said with a sad smile as he pointed to a damp, drab prison cell.

Leading a group of international journalists around a former military detention centre in Taipei, the 73-year-old remarked that he – like so many other political prisoners who had been held in the same facility – was “never treated like a human” there.

“We had to bend and crouch down when going through doors because this was one of their ways of humiliating us,” he said, pointing to the low opening of a rusty turquoise-coloured gate.

It was at this former prison, now turned into the Jing-Mei White Terror Memorial Park, that Mr Chin was detained and tortured before he was handed a 12-year prison sentence on an offshore island – all for reasons he said he still does not understand.

“I did nothing wrong, I was just a student,” said the Malaysia-born Taiwanese, who first arrived in Taiwan in 1967 to attend university.

Mr Chin is a survivor of the “White Terror”, the nearly fourdecade crackdown on political dissent during the decades of martial law imposed by Chiang Kai-shek’s Kuomintang government from 1949 to 1987.

The political party – which fled from mainland China to Taiwan in 1949 after being toppled from power by Mao Zedong’s Communist Party of China in the Chinese Civil War – maintained its authoritarian regime in Taiwan purportedly to root out communism.

Up to 200,000 people were imprisoned or executed during the White Terror years, many of them members of the intellectual and social elite.

Mr Chin was arrested in 1971, accused of being involved in the bombing of a news agency in Taiwan the year before, as well as joining what he referred to as “a nonexistent communist party” in Malaysia. He denies the charges to this day, adding that he was “never interested in any politics”.

But he is keen on history.

For almost a decade, he has been giving guided tours at the memorial park where he shares his story with visitors. One of his most famous guests was United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who toured the site during her controversial visit to the island in August.

“I am so proud to be a surviving narrator,” said Mr Chin, who was released from prison in 1983. “It’s important to tell this story because we need the whole population to learn about the importance of human rights.”

FROM AUTHORITARIANISM TO DEMOCRACY

Until martial law was lifted, criticism of the government – whether real or perceived – was quickly stifled, including any discussions of the White Terror.

In recent years, however, there has been a heightened awareness about this dark period in Taiwan’s history.

Besides being taught in schools, the White Terror has inspired numerous popular books, films and art exhibits. For example, the 2019 supernatural hit film Detention draws attention to the period with its story about a group of schoolkids in 1960s Taiwan secretly flouting the government’s ban on certain types of literature.

On Sept 10, The Man Who Couldn’t Leave, a virtual-reality film exploring the bleak violence of the White Terror period, won the top prize at the Venice Immersive event at the Venice International Film Festival.

In 2018, Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen’s administration set up a committee to review injustices committed during the territory’s authoritarian rule, which exonerated victims like Mr Chin.

“We should remember the path we have travelled, and constantly remind ourselves that the democracy we enjoy in Taiwan should never be taken for granted,” Ms Tsai said at a White Terror memorial event in February.

For many people who lived through the White Terror, it is more than just a period in history. It is also a harsh reminder of what the now-proudly democratic island stands to lose, especially amid escalated tensions with Communist Party-ruled China.

Beijing sees Taiwan as a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland, by force if necessary. Taiwan’s government rejects China’s sovereignty claims.

Assistant Professor James Lin, a historian of Taiwan at the University of Washington, told The Straits Times: “Even for young Taiwanese who did not experience it first-hand, learning about authoritarian violence and terror under the martial law period defines their political awareness.”

Dr Simona Grano, director of the Taiwan Studies Project at the University of Zurich, agreed.

“The Taiwanese know full well what it means to live under an authoritarian regime and want to avoid it at all cost,” she said, noting that many Taiwanese see China as “an authoritarian and illiberal state that would crush all that Taiwan has achieved”.

“No one wants to go back to living in fear, under a system where people spy on one another, are under surveillance, and cannot speak their minds freely,” she added.

Mr Chin, for one, is proud to call himself Taiwanese today despite all that he has suffered.

“Taiwan has come so far in standing for human rights and freedom, and I’m so happy to see that,” he said.

Following his release, he was homeless for nearly three years, struggling to get a job as a foreigner with no documents. He was finally granted Taiwanese citizenship in 1985 and soon secured work in the garment trade business.

Married in 1988, the father of three adult children feels a strong sense of “duty and responsibility” to continue sharing his story, especially with the younger generation.

“People have the right to know their history, to learn lessons from our sufferings,” he told ST. “Revealing the truth is necessary to help avoid such tragedies from happening again.”