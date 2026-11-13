Letter from Seoul
Dancing monk charts a new beat for Buddhism in South Korea
- Venerable Deoksan, a former police inspector, uses K-pop dance to make Buddhism more appealing to young South Koreans and to share Buddhist teachings.
- His performances, including “Good Boy” and “Billie Jean”, went viral, but some criticised them as unsuitable. He has Jogye Order support and sees the backlash as minor.
- His work reflects South Korea’s “hip Buddhism” trend as the faith loses followers. He plans to try rapping next and hopes to spread hope and positive energy.
AI generated
SEOUL – On a Friday evening at a dance studio in Seoul, a monk in austere grey robes cuts a solemn figure, until the music starts.
As G-Dragon and Taeyang’s 2014 hit Good Boy blares from the speakers, he begins bouncing on his feet, his long sleeves flapping as he breaks into a series of energetic dance moves, including the signature hip-hop dance moves of chest-popping and dabbing.