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Dancing monk charts a new beat for Buddhism in South Korea

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Buddhist monk Venerable Deoksan’s dancing videos have gone viral in South Korea.

Buddhist monk Venerable Deoksan’s dancing videos have gone viral in South Korea.

ST PHOTO: WENDY TEO

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Wendy Teo

  • Venerable Deoksan, a former police inspector, uses K-pop dance to make Buddhism more appealing to young South Koreans and to share Buddhist teachings.
  • His performances, including “Good Boy” and “Billie Jean”, went viral, but some criticised them as unsuitable. He has Jogye Order support and sees the backlash as minor.
  • His work reflects South Korea’s “hip Buddhism” trend as the faith loses followers. He plans to try rapping next and hopes to spread hope and positive energy.

AI generated

SEOUL – On a Friday evening at a dance studio in Seoul, a monk in austere grey robes cuts a solemn figure, until the music starts. 

As G-Dragon and Taeyang’s 2014 hit Good Boy blares from the speakers, he begins bouncing on his feet, his long sleeves flapping as he breaks into a series of energetic dance moves, including the signature hip-hop dance moves of chest-popping and dabbing.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.