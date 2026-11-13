Dancing monk charts a new beat for Buddhism in South Korea

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SEOUL – On a Friday evening at a dance studio in Seoul, a monk in austere grey robes cuts a solemn figure, until the music starts.

As G-Dragon and Taeyang’s 2014 hit Good Boy blares from the speakers, he begins bouncing on his feet, his long sleeves flapping as he breaks into a series of energetic dance moves, including the signature hip-hop dance moves of chest-popping and dabbing.