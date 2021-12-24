Dalgona, mandu: Squid Game and BTS are driving a boom in Korean-made goods

SEOUL (BLOOMBERG) - The booming global popularity of South Korean entertainment is luring consumers to embrace the country's culture and cuisine, fuelling sales around the world of items ranging from mandu dumplings to water purifiers hawked by boy band BTS.

South Korea's pop music, the success of films like the Oscar-winning Parasite and television shows including the Netflix series Squid Game are bringing once-obscure brands into the mainstream as far away as the United States.

Here are some of the South Korean products finding new customers abroad:

1. CJ Cheiljedang's mandu

Food sales of frozen dumpling maker CJ Cheiljedang Corp jumped 19 per cent in Asia and Europe in the third quarter and 8 per cent in the US after two members of the popular K-Pop band BTS fought publicly over mandu, Korea's popular style of dumpling.

CJ's 2019 acquisition of American brand Schwan's Co - the maker of Mrs Smith's Pies and Tony's Pizza - helped the Korean company increase sales in the US food market by utilising Schwan's distribution channels and local factories.

Nearly half of CJ's sales in food business came from overseas in 2020, rising sharply from just 14 per cent in 2018.

Since 2020, Schwan's has operated so-called "Asian Destination" - zones inside US retailers that display Asian frozen foods, including products like its main mandu brand Bibigo, according to the company.

Unlike Chinese dumplings long popular with western eaters, the mandu Bibigo sells in the US feature a thin wrap with a mix of chicken and cilantro.

YouTubers demonstrating how to steam or fry the mandu are also proliferating. Mandu typically have a thinner wrap and more ingredients in their filling than dumplings from neighbouring China.

The Seoul-based company had 670 billion won (S$766 million) in mandu sales overseas in 2020, almost double its domestic haul. An ad for Bibigo has since September been featured on the uniform of the Los Angeles Lakers, who play in a city that is home to a large Korean-American population.

"Food is the easiest way to experience a country's culture," said Ms Mijin Jo, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities in Seoul.

"The success of K-content is giving a positive signal to Korean food makers, while the global demand for the foods has been rising during the pandemic."

2. Nongshim instant noodles