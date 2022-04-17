Letter From Chiayi

Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage - when the devout gather despite the pandemic

The Taiwanese talk about sea goddess Mazu like she is a family member, a loved one

Taiwan Correspondent In Chiayi
Updated
Published
4 min ago
I barely made it a few metres down a packed, noisy street in Xingang township when half a dozen hands stuck out from roadside tents, offering me bananas, bread, sticky rice dumplings and ice dessert. "Eat up, you'll need the energy!" an auntie said, pressing a steamed bun at me. Just like in a marathon, but also nothing like a marathon.

The revered sea goddess Mazu was on her annual pilgrimage in southern Taiwan, and the treats were for anyone who was a part of the nine-day journey - whether walking with the litter bearing Mazu's statue, performing, or just waiting to catch a glimpse of her as her procession passed by.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 17, 2022, with the headline Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage - when the devout gather despite the pandemic.

