Letter From Chiayi

Devout gather despite pandemic for Dajia Mazu Pilgrimage in Taiwan

Taiwan Correspondent
Mazu worshippers gather in Xingang, in south-western Taiwan, to pray and celebrate the sea goddess’ birthday. ST PHOTO: KATHERINE WEI
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

CHIAYI - I barely made it a few metres down a packed, noisy street in Xingang township when half a dozen hands stuck out from roadside tents, offering me bananas, bread, sticky rice dumplings and ice dessert. "Eat up, you'll need the energy!" an auntie said, pressing a steamed bun at me. Just like in a marathon, but also nothing like a marathon.

The revered sea goddess Mazu was on her annual pilgrimage in southern Taiwan, and the treats were for anyone who was a part of the nine-day sojourn - whether walking with the litter bearing Mazu's statue, performing, or just waiting to catch a glimpse of her as her procession passed by.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top