Curbs to be extended as US vaccines set to arrive

TAIPEI • The 750,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses the United States has promised Taiwan will be flown in soon, President Tsai Ing-wen said, as measures to tackle an outbreak on the island were extended.

After months of relative safety, Taiwan has been dealing with a spike in domestic infections and is at its second-highest alert level, with gatherings restricted, entertainment venues shut and students shifted to online learning.

Taiwan has been trying to ensure that the millions of vaccines it has on order will arrive sooner, and on Sunday, visiting US Senator Tammy Duckworth said the US government would send the doses as part of a global donation plan.

"Follow-up coordination work for shipping the 750,000 doses of vaccines provided by the US has already begun, and they will soon be sent to Taiwan by air," Ms Tsai said in a live broadcast from her office yesterday, without giving details.

"I promise that the government will do everything in its power to strive for a more stable supply of vaccines," she added.

The visit of Ms Duckworth and two other senators angered China, which views Taiwan as its own territory. China's foreign ministry said it had lodged "stern representations" with the US about the trip.

China has offered Taiwan vaccines, but the government in Taipei has expressed concerns about their safety.

Speaking earlier at his daily news conference, Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said the government was still awaiting further details on the US vaccines, but that relevant paperwork should be completed soon.

Around 3 per cent of Taiwan's 23.5 million population have received at least one shot so far. The government is preparing to ramp up vaccinations, depending on when its orders arrive.

"We didn't buy the vaccines late - we started signing (contracts) from September. The problem at the moment is supplies," Mr Chen said.

The government announced yesterday it would extend its Covid-19 restrictions until June 28 and schools would remain shut until the summer vacation. The extension had been widely expected.

"The pandemic has not yet stabilised," the Cabinet said.

Taiwan will this week start distributing 1.24 million AstraZeneca vaccines donated by Japan last week, while the first of 150,000 Moderna doses will be given out tomorrow.

Mr Chen announced 211 new infections yesterday, down from 343 the day before. But the fall could be due to a lower number of tests at the weekend, he said.

