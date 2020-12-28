Curbs tightened in Beijing over fears of holiday spike in cases

BEIJING • Beijing has tightened Covid-19 curbs over concerns that China's mass travel during the holiday period could cause cases to spike in the capital, as it reported locally transmitted cases for a fourth straight day yesterday.

A meeting led by the capital's Communist Party boss Cai Qi urged all districts in Beijing to enter emergency mode, sealing off residential compounds and villages where infections are found.

China's southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported one asymptomatic case yesterday - a patient who made two business trips to Beijing this month.

Shunyi district, where all the recent coronavirus cases have been reported, has declared a wartime mode and testing for all its 800,000 people.

All the cases reported last Saturday were close contacts of previous cases.

Two villages in Shunyi have been sealed off as a result.

Chaoyang district, which neighbours Shunyi, has finished testing 234,413 people in three neighbourhoods, with none testing positive.

People who have not received their test results are not allowed to go out, the district government said.

Some residential compounds in the Tongzhou district, 36km south of Shunyi, have reimposed temperature checks upon entry, and the number of entrances has been reduced.

Shunyi's executive deputy chief Zhi Xianwei said the district activated an emergency response plan, doing epidemiological surveys, source tracing, nucleic acid testing, community management and environmental disinfection.

China has largely brought the coronavirus under control, but sporadic cases are resurfacing in a small number of cities.

The authorities plan to vaccinate 50 million people in high-risk groups before the week-long Chinese New Year holiday from Feb 11, said state media Global Times.

Beijing has asked its civil servants to stay in the city from Friday until the holiday, and the public to avoid unnecessary travel during the period.

Public venues such as theme parks and churches have scaled back operating hours.

Some Catholic churches in Beijing, including Wangfujing's Catholic church, have stopped admitting churchgoers and halted group activities, the archdiocese of Beijing said on its website.

The Chinese mainland reported 22 newly confirmed Covid-19 cases yesterday. Seven of them were reported in north-east China's Liaoning province, while five were reported in Beijing.

Meanwhile, the country's aviation regulator said yesterday that it will suspend flights to and from Britain until Jan 10 over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the mainland reached 86,955 by last Saturday, and 4,634 had died as a result of the virus, according to the National Health Commission.

REUTERS, XINHUA