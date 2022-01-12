Curbs in various parts of China

BEIJING • Rising coronavirus infections in China have prompted Beijing to impose strict measures to curtail further contagion ahead of the Winter Olympics next month. Here is a round-up of the measures taken so far:

• Five million residents in the city of Anyang were confined to their homes yesterday. All non-essential businesses have been closed and a mass-testing drive has been launched "to respond to the severe epidemic control situation and strictly prevent the spread of the Omicron virus outbreak". The city had already restricted outbound travel.

• Thirteen million inhabitants of the provincial capital of Henan, Zhengzhou, were inching closer to a full lockdown yesterday. Schools have been closed, along with all non-essential businesses.

• Last week, one million people in the city of Yuzhou were put under stay-at-home orders.

• Tianjin - a major port city just 150km from Beijing - has barred people from leaving without official permission, ordered the testing of all 14 million residents and cancelled trains into the capital. This came after a cluster linked to Tianjin was found - the first time the Omicron variant has been detected spreading within China.

• The Chinese territory of Hong Kong is battling its own Omicron outbreak that began with returning airline crew.

The outbreak has seen a reintroduction of strict social distancing measures, including the closure of bars and gyms, and an end to evening restaurant dining. Chief Executive Carrie Lam yesterday announced more measures, including the closure of all kindergartens and primary schools until after Chinese New Year next month.

• Across the border from Hong Kong, the mainland tech hub of Shenzhen has logged a handful of cases in recent days, sparking lockdowns in some housing compounds, a mass-testing initiative and travel restrictions.

