For Subscribers
News analysis
Crushing blows send Moon into lame-duck presidency
Poll losses, N. Korea's Olympics boycott see S. Korean leader headed down inevitable path
When South Korean politics was rocked by scandals and double standards in 2019, people shook their heads and muttered naero nambul, a proverb that roughly translates to "it is romance when I love, but an extramarital affair when others do it".
Two years on, naero nambul has returned to haunt President Moon Jae-in's administration.