Cruise missiles to nukes: North Korea's arsenal

SEOUL (AFP) - North Korea has conducted an unprecedented seven weapons tests so far this month - including launching its most powerful missile since 2017.

The nuclear-armed country has also threatened to restart testing of long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming "hostile" US policy for forcing its hand.

Such tests had been put on hold while leader Kim Jong Un embarked on high-level negotiations with then-US president Donald Trump, but talks collapsed in 2019 and have been stalled ever since.

Pyongyang has begun the year by flexing its military muscle - but what exactly have they got?

AFP takes a look at North Korea's expanding arsenal:

Cruise missiles

Cruise missiles are jet-propelled and fly at a lower altitude than more sophisticated ballistic missiles.

North Korea has an array of short-, medium- and long-range cruise missiles. Unlike their ballistic counterparts, the country is not banned from testing them under current UN sanctions.

A cruise missile tested on Jan 25 had a range of 1,800k, Pyongyang said, putting South Korea and much of Japan within range.

Intermediate-range ballistic missiles

Intermediate-range ballistic missiles (IRBMs), which are rocket-propelled for the first stage of flight, have a range of about 3,000km-5,500km.

North Korea's main IRBM is called the Hwasong-12, a missile powerful enough to hit the US territory of Guam. This is what it test-fired on Sunday (Jan 30).

Pyongyang first successfully tested the Hwasong-12 in May 2017.

North Korea is banned from testing all ballistic missiles under current UN Security Council sanctions.