Crude gun was made of metal pipes held by black tape

TOKYO • The last time a current or former Japanese prime minister was shot was 90 years ago. It is a measure of just how rare and shocking gun violence is in the country, where gun ownership is strictly controlled.

The blast that felled former leader Shinzo Abe yesterday - with a handmade gun, according to Japanese police - happened while he was campaigning on behalf of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Nara, a city east of Osaka.

He was taken to hospital before he was pronounced dead after open-heart surgery lasting more than four hours to stop the bleeding.

"It was shocking, I've never thought such a catastrophe would happen in a countryside town," said Ms Yuki Ito, 42, who was shopping at a pharmacy nearby when Mr Abe was shot.

"It happened at a place by offices, banks and shopping malls, and is very safe. I got scared when I learnt it was a gun crime."

Shootings are uncommon in the island nation but not unheard of. There were 10 incidents last year, leaving one person dead and four wounded, according to the National Policy Agency.

For civilians, obtaining weapons - mainly rifles and shotguns for sport or hunting - requires an intensive licensing and background check process.

Police are usually armed with handguns. The suspect who shot Mr Abe was identified by Japanese media as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41.

Television reports showed what appeared to be two metal pipes wrapped together to a board with black tape, thought to be a crudely assembled firearm. Police also found several more handmade guns and explosives in a raid of the suspect's home.

"This actually shows the extent that Japan gun laws are working," said Professor Daniel Foote, who specialises in law and society at the University of Tokyo. "Very few people have the ability to create such a weapon."

The estimated total number of guns held by civilians in Japan was 310,400 in 2019, or 0.25 per 100 people, the lowest level among the Group of Seven countries, according to GunPolicy.org. That is compared with 393 million guns, or 120 per 100 people, in the United States, and 3.2 million, or five per 100 people, in Britain.

"In Japan, this type of shooting is extremely rare, which, conversely, is why it was easy to execute," said criminal law professor William Cleary of Hiroshima Shudo University. He said he cancelled a class yesterday after walking in and seeing the "absolutely grim" faces of his students.

"Security was obviously too loose, and this will prompt a tightening up of security, especially at open-air speeches, given we're in the middle of elections," he said.

In 1932, Prime Minister Tsuyoshi Inukai was killed in office by navy staff plotting to provoke war with the US, adding a parallel between the two attacks on prime ministers, separated by almost a century. Yamagami, suspected of firing at Mr Abe, was a former Maritime Self-Defence Force member.

Mr Abe's maternal grandfather and former prime minister Nobusuke Kishi was also the target of an assassination attempt. In 1960, Mr Kishi was stabbed during his final days in office by a man affiliated with right-wing groups. He survived.

