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Credit card outage hits convenience stores, other merchants across Japan

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People enter an outdoor store with a tax free for tourists sign displayed on its facade in Tokyo on June 23.

Shoppers at an outdoor goods store with a “tax-free for tourists” sign in Tokyo on June 23.

PHOTO: AFP

TOKYO – Credit cards failed to work at convenience stores and other merchants across Japan on July 16 following a system outage, with major credit card companies rushing to restore services.

Major credit card issuer Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS said the trouble began at around 8am local time when card payments could not be processed at some merchants.

Sumitomo Mitsui Card reported a similar problem.

The companies are investigating the cause.

According to East Japan Railway, users of its Mobile Suica app were also temporarily prevented from purchasing commuter passes and conducting other transactions using the service’s credit card payment function. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.