CPC resolution elevates Xi's status

  • Published
    1 hour ago

The top leadership of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) yesterday adopted a resolution elevating President Xi Jinping's status in the party's history, bolstering his mandate and continued grip on power. About 350 members of the CPC's top decision-making body, the Central Committee, met for the sixth plenum. With the resolution, Mr Xi is seen as having surpassed Mr Deng Xiaoping's status, on a par with Chairman Mao Zedong.

