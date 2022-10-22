CPC congress: Li Keqiang, Wang Yang not in new leadership line-up in major reshuffle

BEIJING - Four of the current seven supreme leaders ruling China, including Premier Li Keqiang and fourth-ranked Wang Yang, look set to retire.

Their names did not appear in a list of the newly elected 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The new cohort of leaders, numbering 205 full members and 171 alternate members, come from the top rungs of the party, military and government.

Both Mr Li, who is No. 2 to President Xi Jinping in the Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of power with seven top leaders, and Mr Wang, have yet to reach retirement age. Both are 67.

Third-ranked Li Zhanshu, 72, and seventh-ranked Han Zheng, 69, are also out of the new Central Committee. They had been expected to retire.

Mr Wang was hotly tipped to take over Mr Li as the next premier.

The Central Committee members will elect the general secretary of the party and members of the Politburo and its standing committee. They will also elect members of the Central Military Commission, the country’s military high command. This will happen at the new Central Committee’s first plenary session to be held on Sunday.

Central Committee members were voted in on Saturday by around 2,300 delegates attending the once-every-five-year congress who represent the 96 million members of the CPC.

Delegates also elected members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the party’s anti-corruption watchdog.

They have spent the past week deliberating President Xi’s political report which he presented at the start of congress last Sunday, as well as the work report of the CCDI, which were adopted on Saturday.

Delegates and journalists got a little dose of drama at the usually staid closing session of the congress on Saturday.

At about 11am, as top leaders including Mr Xi sat on stage at the Great Hall of the People, former leader Hu Jintao, 79, who was sitting next to Mr Xi, was seen being persuaded by two men to leave. A frail-looking Mr Hu appeared reluctant, even after one of them pulled him up from his chair.

As he was about to be escorted off the stage, Mr Hu said something to Mr Xi, to which the latter nodded. He also appeared to have said something to his protege, Premier Li Keqiang, and patted him on the shoulder. There was no explanation for his sudden departure.

On Saturday, delegates also approved amendments to the party’s constitution.