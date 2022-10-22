CPC congress: Li Keqiang, Wang Yang not in new leadership line-up as President Xi tightens grip on power

BEIJING – Four of the current seven supreme leaders ruling China, including Premier Li Keqiang and fourth-ranked Wang Yang, look set to retire in a surprising major reshuffle that will allow President Xi Jinping to surround himself with his allies.

Both Mr Li’s and Mr Wang’s names did not appear in a list of the newly elected 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC). The new cohort of leaders, numbering 205 full members and 171 alternate members, come from the top rungs of the party, military and government.

Neither Mr Li, who is No. 2 to President Xi in the Politburo Standing Committee, the apex of power with the seven top leaders, nor Mr Wang has reached the retirement age. Both are 67.

Third-ranked Li Zhanshu, 72, and seventh-ranked Han Zheng, 69, are also out of the new Central Committee, which means they, too, will fully retire. They had been expected to step down.

An informal retirement norm, better known as the “seven up, eight down” rule, sets the age limit at 67 for old and new members of the Standing Committee and the Politburo at the start of a new term. Politicians aged 68 or older are disqualified.

Mr Wang was hotly tipped to take over Mr Li as the next premier. As far as seniority goes, he should have been next in line for the prime minister’s job. Tradition also dictates that only those who have been vice-premier and are capable of managing the economy can be appointed premier. Mr Wang was vice-premier between 2013 and 2018, overseeing commerce, among other things.

The Central Committee members will elect the general secretary of the party and members of the Politburo and its Standing Committee. They will also elect members of the Central Military Commission, the country’s military high command. This will happen at the new Central Committee’s first plenary session, to be held on Sunday.

Central Committee members were voted in on Saturday by around 2,300 delegates attending the once-every-five-years congress, who represent the 96 million members of the CPC.

Delegates also elected members of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the party’s anti-corruption watchdog.

Based on the list of newly elected members, Guangdong party chief Li Xi – an ally of Mr Xi – is the most likely candidate to become the next anti-corruption czar, to be named on Sunday at the new Central Committee’s first meeting.

The surprising early retirement of Mr Li and Mr Wang deals a blow to the Communist Youth League faction, to which the two belong.

Earlier on Saturday, delegates and journalists witnessed a little dose of drama at the usually staid closing session of the congress, presumably after delegates had cast their ballots to elect the Central Committee.

At about 11am, as top leaders including Mr Xi sat on stage in the Great Hall of the People, former leader Hu Jintao, 79, who was sitting next to Mr Xi, was seen being persuaded by two men to leave. A frail-looking Mr Hu appeared reluctant, even after one of them pulled him up from his chair.

Mr Hu belongs to the Communist Youth League faction, whose influence has been curtailed by President Xi in recent years.

As he was about to be escorted off the stage, Mr Hu said something to Mr Xi, who nodded. He also appeared to have said something to his protege, Premier Li, and patted him on the shoulder. There was no explanation for his sudden departure.

A party insider told The Straits Times that Mr Li wanted full retirement because of health reasons, but party elders had tried to persuade him to stay.

Others who will step down include economic czar Liu He, 70; top diplomat Yang Jiechi, 72; vice-premier Sun Chunlan, 72; head of the Communist Party’s organisation department Chen Xi, 69; and former Xinjiang party chief Chen Quanguo, 66.

They are among 13 current Politburo members who are not in the new Central Committee.

The remaining 12 Politburo members whose names are on the list include Mr Xi’s allies - Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, 63; top aide Ding Xuexiang, 60; Chongqing party chief Chen Min’er, 62; Beijing party chief Cai Qi, 66; propaganda chief Huang Kunming, 65; Central Military Commission vice-chairman Zhang Youxia, 72; and Guangdong’s Mr Li, 66.

Third-ranked vice-premier Hu Chunhua, 59, also from the Communist Youth League faction, is also on the list.

Mr Xi is likely to fill the vacated four spots in the new Standing Committee from this pool of mostly loyalists.

On Saturday, delegates also passed amendments to the party charter that further cemented Mr Xi’s power.