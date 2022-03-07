Covid-zero can still be achieved, says HK official

HONG KONG • Hong Kong can reverse the trend of rising coronavirus cases and achieve Covid-zero as it increases isolation facilities and testing, Chief Secretary for Administration John Lee said.

The city reported 31,008 new Covid-19 cases and 153 deaths yesterday.

Nine projects constructed with the help of China will provide about 50,000 beds and will significantly enhance Hong Kong's isolation capabilities, said Mr Lee in a blog post yesterday.

Some of the facilities are expected to be completed this month, and the others next month or later, he added.

"With the increase in isolation facilities, coupled with effective large-scale testing, Hong Kong will have the strength to reverse the upward trend of the epidemic to a downward one, so as to control the epidemic development and reach zero cases," Mr Lee said.

Hong Kong's resources are under pressure from a wave of Covid-19 infections that have pushed its death rate from the pandemic to one of the highest in the world.

Fatalities have been concentrated in the under-vaccinated elderly and the virus has spread to more than 750 care facilities - including those that house disabled residents - sparking concern of worse to come.

The authorities are working on a citywide compulsory testing scheme of its entire population of 7.4 million.

The government will devise a plan based on the situation in Hong Kong and will communicate details to the public so they can understand and prepare, Mr Lee said.

It will also ensure a stable and sufficient supply of food and necessities throughout the testing process, he added.

Hong Kong's financial markets will remain open in the event of restrictions being imposed on residents, including stocks, derivatives, bonds, currencies and foreign exchange, said the city's Financial Secretary Paul Chan in a separate blog post yesterday.

The massive spike in infections has pushed hospitals, isolation centres and funeral parlours beyond capacity.

Health experts said around 15 per cent of the city's 7.4 million residents are already infected.

The comments by Mr Lee on his blog came as supermarket shelves were stripped for a seventh consecutive day, with anxious residents stocking up on products left on shelves, from tofu to soya sauce to frozen vegetables.

As infections and deaths hit record highs, Hong Kong has implemented its toughest curbs, with restrictions on public gatherings of more than two people, most venues closed, and a ban on flights into the city from countries including the United States and Britain.

The government has repeatedly tried to reassure residents after widespread chaos last week due to the authorities' mixed messaging over whether a citywide lockdown would take place and the almost daily tweaking of Covid-19 rules.

While Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said Hong Kong will not have a full-blown lockdown during the mass testing, residents remain unnerved about what to expect.

Hong Kong has had more than 470,000 Covid-19 infections.

Most of the roughly 1,800 deaths have been in the past two weeks.

The surge in infections has crippled manpower in the healthcare system, for public transport, mall operators as well as postal services, supermarkets and pharmacies.

Many restaurants and stores have been shut, with main districts eerily quiet and few residents out in typically busy neighbourhoods.

BLOOMBERG, REUTERS