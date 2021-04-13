Covid-19 vaccination not a must for Hong Kong bubble flight travellers to Singapore: Carrie Lam

HONG KONG - Amid resumption of talks with Singapore over a much-delayed travel bubble, Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam has said that Singapore will not impose a requirement on travellers from Hong Kong to be vaccinated before their trip.

Mrs Lam said this on Tuesday (April 13) ahead of her weekly executive council meeting, adding that she "expects an early indication of agreement between the two sides" so as to let the public know when travel between the two cities can begin.

The Hong Kong government had announced at the end of March its proposal that passengers intending to take the Singapore-Hong Kong quarantine-free bubble flights be vaccinated prior to their trip.

Under the original agreement, passengers have to be tested negative for Covid-19 before they can board the direct flights.

Singapore Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had previously said on Money FM 89.3 that bilateral travel corridors for vaccinated travellers from places with low- and moderate-infection rates could come in the later half of this year.

He added that the removal of quarantine measures and stay-home notice are key to reviving air travel.

Before that in early March, Mr Ong told Parliament that there were no plans to require travellers to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter Singapore.

Talks were restarted after the current wave of infections in Hong Kong was brought under control.

The city has been recording two or three local infections daily in the past week as at Monday.

Hong Kong has more than 11,500 Covid-19 cases and 207 deaths in all.

Mrs Lam had on Monday outlined plans to ease social distancing rules in the city and cross-border measures for people who are vaccinated.

These include allowing up to 12 patrons a table if the eatery staff and customers are fully vaccinated, as well as letting dine-in services end at 2am instead of the current 10pm.

Mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated visitors from low-risk areas such as Singapore, Australia and New Zealand could be reduced further to a seven-day quarantine in total or lower.

Compulsory quarantine for visitors was on April 9 lowered to 14 days with an additional seven-day self-monitoring period.

Hong Kong's existing social distancing rules, including mask-wearing and public gatherings of not more than four people, will be extended until April 28.

Turning to Hong Kong politics, Mrs Lam on Tuesday said it is the right of voters, as stipulated under the city's mini-constitution or Basic Law, that they can choose to cast a blank ballot.

The issue surfaced a week ago after Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said that organising, promoting or appealing for voters to cast blank votes could amount to election manipulation and sabotage.

Mrs Lam added that "there will be an omnibus bill being read the first time in Legco (Legislative Council) tomorrow (April 14)".

The development comes as the Hong Kong government is trying to push through as soon as possible electoral reforms already approved by Beijing.