Covid-19 resurgence in China has entered final stage: Health official

BEIJING • The latest Covid-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage, a health official has said, as the country's nationwide vaccination rate against the deadly virus tops 76 per cent.

China has doubled down on its pledge to stick to its Covid-zero strategy, even as other nations have pivoted to living with the virus after determining that the effort to eradicate it took too big of an economic and social toll.

China's hardcore defences, including lockdowns, mass testing, and suspension of domestic travel, have helped it quell three other recent outbreaks and make progress against the current flare-up that has led to over 1,000 infections across more than 20 provinces.

So far, eight of the provincial-level regions affected by the latest resurgence have registered no new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases for at least 14 consecutive days, said National Health Commission (NHC) spokesman Mi Feng at a news conference yesterday.

A total of 1.225 billion people in China have been vaccinated against Covid-19, including those who have received only one dose, covering 86.9 per cent of the country's population, according to official figures.

NHC official Wu Liangyou said yesterday that 76.3 per cent of the Chinese population have been fully vaccinated as at Friday.

The country reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Friday, its health authority said yesterday.

As at Friday, China had 98,450 confirmed cases and a death toll of 4,636.

XINHUA, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS