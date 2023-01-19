People with Covid-19 no longer need to quarantine in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - People infected with Covid-19 in Hong Kong will no longer need to quarantine from Jan 30, city leader John Lee said on Thursday, the latest moves to scrap stringent coronavirus restrictions which had isolated the financial hub.

This leaves just the mask mandate as the only major curb left from the city’s zero-Covid days.

Hong Kong gave up other restrictions in December after China abandoned its strict approach to controlling the virus.

The city’s government is planning to end mandatory mask wearing in March or April, Ming Pao reported, citing unidentified people. 

Mr Lee said the city has a “very sound barrier of immunity” and Covid-19 will be managed like any other upper respiratory disease. 

“Our understanding of Covid-19 and how to deal with it has been greatly enhanced,” Mr Lee said. “As a result, the government’s management approach will have to change.”

The health bureau will hold a briefing later Thursday to give further details, he said. 

Hong Kong is planning an aggressive publicity campaign to showcase its strengths to the world as well as hold a series of events, Mr Lee said. 

Natixis SA estimates Hong Kong’s economy lost US$27 billion (S$35.71 billion) in potential growth due to the effects of the pandemic and the city’s strict Covid-19 curbs. BLOOMBERG, REUTERS

