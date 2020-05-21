Covid-19 ignites Japan debate on revising school year start to Sept

TOKYO • Advocates of changing Japan's century-old tradition of starting the school year in April are seizing on school closures caused by Covid-19 as an opportunity for reforms they say will internationalise education.

The proposed shift to a September start, in line with many Western countries, has huge implications for corporate recruitment, since most firms hire en masse after students graduate in April, when the financial year begins.

"It would dramatically change people's mindset, education and recruitment and make this society... more flexible so we can survive," said Mr Kunihiko Miyake, research director at the Canon Institute for Global Studies.

Schools were shut in March because of the coronavirus outbreak and worries about a truncated academic year ignited debate over the proposed change, which has won backing from some high-profile politicians including Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Surveys show many voters and most regional governors are in favour, though most governors oppose a change this year.

A working group will make recommendations next month.

"I'm eager to change the situation in a global manner... but we have to advance step by step," said Mr Masahiko Shibayama, a former education minister heading the working group.

Supporters say a September start would make it easier for foreign students to come to Japan and for Japanese to study abroad. The number of Japanese students abroad peaked in 2004 before declining.

That is largely because most Japanese firms hire new graduates in April, so students who go abroad fear losing their chance to apply for jobs. Some bigger firms have already become more flexible but smaller firms, which employ about 70 per cent of Japan's workforce, would find it hard to cope.

Waseda University president Aiji Tanaka said: "...we will have to transform the industrial structure, the entire Japanese social system, to adapt to a global standard."

REUTERS