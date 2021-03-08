Covid-19 forces US, S. Korea to scale back military drill

SEOUL • South Korea and the United States will conduct their springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said yesterday.

The allies will begin a nine-day "computer-simulated command post exercise" today, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea and the US decided to move forward with the drills after thoroughly "taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the establishment of peace", the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, noting that the exercise is defensive in nature.

There will be no outdoor manoeuvres and the number of troops and equipment will be minimised due to the pandemic, Yonhap news agency reported.

The exercises will also provide a chance to assess South Korea's readiness to take over wartime operational control, while the series of scaled-back drills could complicate President Moon Jae-in's drive to complete the transfer before his term ends next year.

Even before the pandemic, the drills had been reduced to facilitate US negotiations aimed at dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear programmes.

The combined drills are closely monitored by North Korea, which calls them a "rehearsal for war".

While Pyongyang has sometimes responded to such drills with its own shows of military force, it may be unlikely to do so this time, said Mr Chad O'Carroll, chief executive of the Korea Risk Group, which monitors North Korea.

"I think there's too much on the domestic agenda going wrong to risk any significant tit-for-tat escalation," he wrote on Twitter. "And this is a government which tends to focus most of its resources on dealing with one key issue at a time."

North Korea's drastic measures to prevent a Covid-19 outbreak have exacerbated human rights abuses and economic hardship for its citizens, already battered by international sanctions, a United Nations investigator has said.

REUTERS