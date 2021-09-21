Covid-19 flare-up takes sheen off China's Golden Week holidays

Before leaving for a beach holiday in tropical Hainan province, social media executive Mirage Qi had a to-do list. At the top of it was a Covid-19 nucleic acid test. "Even though we called ahead to check with our hotel, which said it was not necessary since we were coming from Beijing, which does not have any Covid-19 cases, it's better to play safe," she told The Straits Times.

In July, she was turned away by several hotels in Sichuan for not having taken a nucleic acid test. At the time, there was a small outbreak in the provincial capital, Chengdu, with clusters in tourist destinations linked to an outbreak at a Nanjing airport.