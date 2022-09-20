Covid-19 curbs leave Hong Kong musicians on their 'last dollar'

HONG KONG - A thundering thrash metal riff reverberated through a Hong Kong bar, but the music was being livestreamed from a studio across town to obey pandemic rules that have outlawed small gigs for more than 650 days.

The coronavirus has battered live performances around the world, especially in the first 18 months of the pandemic, but nowhere has that hardship lasted longer than in Hong Kong.

While gigs, festivals and international touring have returned with a vengeance globally, Hong Kong's musicians have had no such luck.

For the vast majority of the pandemic, Hong Kong has banned live performances in any place that serves food or drink. Venues such as The Wanch, one of the city's oldest live music bars, have had to get creative.

"We're just trying to do what we can to stay alive and keep the music going," Mr John Prymmer, the bar's co-owner and a fixture of Hong Kong's live music scene, told AFP.

In a sound-proofed recording studio next door, local metal act Ozmium are careening through a mixture of their own tracks, as well as covers of Iron Maiden and Metallica.

For now, a laptop screen perched in front of the band showing revellers inside The Wanch is the closest they can get to their fans.

Frontman Ashish Jerry Justin said he looks on with desperation, as other businesses such as karaoke rooms, cinemas, banquets and hotpot restaurants are allowed to resume.

"And still, in a place like a bar or a club, you cannot have live music, even if there is a plexiglass separating us from the people who are watching us," he said. "I think it's highly unfair."

Touring dead zone

Hong Kong has stuck to a version of China's zero-Covid system throughout the pandemic, which has hammered the local economy. While business hub rivals such as Singapore, London and Tokyo have reopened, Hong Kong has kept up mandatory hotel quarantine, currently at three days.

International acts, including Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Green Day and Guns N' Roses, have all added Singapore to their world tours. But Hong Kong remains a touring dead zone.

Live music has been classified as a high-risk activity by the authorities, banned for more than 650 of the slightly over 900 days since restrictions were first introduced in early April 2020.