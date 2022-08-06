Covid-19 cases force closure of duty-free malls in Sanya

SHANGHAI • Sanya, a top holiday destination on China's southern Hainan island, began closing its duty-free malls yesterday amid a worsening Covid-19 outbreak.

Since China shut its international borders in 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19, Hainan's duty-free industry has boomed, becoming a vital channel for global brands to reach Chinese shoppers. But Sanya International Duty Free City in Haitang Bay, run by China Duty Free Group and Hainan's largest offshore mall, shut for an undetermined period yesterday to prevent infections spreading, a post on its Weibo account said.

This closure comes even though no cases in Hainan's current outbreak have been detected in Haitang Bay as yet.

While the case numbers in China are small compared to the rest of the world, Beijing pursues a "dynamic zero" policy that sees it enact harsh curbs to stop any virus transmission. Health officials in Hainan yesterday said that from Aug 1 to 5 the cumulative number of local confirmed cases reported in the current outbreak was 191.

Entertainment venues, including bars and cinemas and some tourist sites, have also closed, although hotels remain open and many contacted by Reuters said they were operating as usual.

This is the second time duty-free malls have been forced to close in Hainan this year, with the earlier closure in April.

Meanwhile, Macau's government said yesterday it would resume ferry services with the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen on Aug 8, as authorities try to unwind stringent Covid-19 curbs in the world's biggest gambling hub.

This comes after the city government said people could enter the neighbouring mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai without quarantine from Wednesday.

REUTERS