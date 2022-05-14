Shanghai eyes easing of curbs

Locked-down Shanghai aims to ringfence its Covid-19 outbreak over the next week, officials said yesterday, while residents in Beijing largely heeded the advice of the authorities to work from home to stem the virus' spread.

Shanghai's Deputy Mayor Wu Qing said the city of 25 million aims to eliminate the coronavirus outside of quarantined zones within the next week or so.

After that, he added, the city's lockdown will be "lifted in batches" with shops opened and traffic restrictions eased.

