HK hastens reopening, Beijing fighting outbreak

Hong Kong will speed up its resumption of "normal life", said the city's Chief Executive Carrie Lam, as daily Covid-19 infections dropped to 290 after peaking at more than 50,000 in a devastating Omicron wave.

Restaurants can allow up to eight diners to eat together, up from four previously, starting tomorrow - in time to allow larger groups to gather for Mother's Day this weekend.

Beaches and swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen from tomorrow, while people exercising outdoors will no longer need to wear masks.

Meanwhile, China's capital Beijing is banking on mass testing to find and isolate infections.

It will keep schools shut for at least another week after the five-day Labour Day holiday.

Today is the last day of the holiday.

From tomorrow, people going to or leaving Beijing will also need to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test that is no older than 48 hours.

