Fresh moves in Beijing, Shanghai

Updated
Published
7 min ago

The city of Beijing started a fresh round of mass testing for Covid-19 yesterday and shut down more bus routes and metro stations, as Shanghai - where millions of people have been under a lockdown for over a month - postponed the city's crucial "gaokao" university entrance exam.

China's auto association estimated that sales plunged 48 per cent in April from a year earlier, as zero-Covid-19 policies shut factories, limited visitor traffic to showrooms and put the brakes on spending in the world's largest car market.

