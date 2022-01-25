Beijing acts to stem outbreak

The Chinese capital Beijing is grappling with a Covid-19 flare-up, with just over a week to go before the start of the Winter Olympics on Feb 4.

The Beijing health authorities yesterday reported nine new local cases, bringing the total number in the current outbreak to 52.

The authorities have imposed a lockdown on several residential districts, including a residential compound in Fengtai district, south-west of the city.

They are also targeting those who recently bought medications for cough, cold and fever, asking them to take a Covid-19 test within three days of the purchase, and to avoid going out before the result is known.