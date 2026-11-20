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Brian Kim (centre), who turned the company’s KakaoTalk into an indispensable part of everyday life for millions of Koreans, has denied any wrongdoing.

SEOUL – A South Korean appeals court upheld the acquittal of Kakao founder Brian Kim on stock manipulation charges, clearing a major legal overhang at a critical juncture for the internet empire he built.

The high-profile technology entrepreneur’s prosecution had complicated Kakao’s efforts to reinvent itself and restore investor confidence after years of regulatory scrutiny and management scandal.

Kim, who turned the company’s KakaoTalk messaging service into an indispensable part of everyday life for millions of Koreans, has denied any wrongdoing.

A Seoul district court in October 2025 dismissed the stock-rigging case against Kim, but prosecutors appealed against the verdict, seeking to overturn his acquittal and secure a 15-year prison sentence. Prosecutors have the option to appeal the ruling again.

The decision comes at a pivotal moment for Kakao as it embarks on the most ambitious corporate overhaul in its 16-year history. Kim, who is a major shareholder of Kakao, seeks to push the company towards reviving growth, rebuilding investor trust and reshaping the company for the artificial intelligence era.

The company plans to cleave off KakaoTalk for its new AI business, Kakao AI, and set up an entity called Kakao X to house its broad portfolio that includes fintech, mobility and content businesses. The planned reorganisation is pending a Jan 15, 2027, shareholder vote of approval.

Although Kim does not hold a day-to-day executive role, he remains an influential figure at Kakao, helping shape the company’s long-term strategic direction as its founder, according to officials at the company. BLOOMBERG