Coupang announces 9-cent sanitary pads after S. Korea’s Lee calls out high prices in market

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung pointed out limited consumer choices in the market of sanitary products.

SEOUL – Just over a week after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked why low-priced sanitary pad prices were not available in South Korea, Coupang announced on Jan 29 the roll-out of a 99-won ( nine Singapore cents ) product.

During a Cabinet meeting on Jan 20, Mr Lee pointed out limited consumer choices in the market of sanitary products, saying: “Sanitary pads in our country appear to be nearly 40 per cent more expensive than those overseas. Shouldn’t cheaper options also be made and sold for lower-income households? Why aren’t basic-quality, affordable pads being produced?”

He went on to criticise companies for “overcharging under the pretext of being premium” and argued that consumers should be given opportunities to purchase lower-priced, standardised products.

While the remarks prompted movement across the industry, the first to act was Coupang, the US-listed online retailer whose recent consumer data leak has resulted in local public scrutiny and a US investigation into the company.

The embattled retailer said its private brand, CPLB, will offer their sanitary pads, LunaMEE, at as low as 99 won per unit starting Feb 1 .

Under the planned price reduction, a four-pack of 18 mid-size LunaMEE pads previously sold for 9,390 won will be priced at 7,120 won, representing a roughly 24 per cent decrease.

Mid- to large-size sanitary pads from other brands currently sold online start at around the high-100 won range per unit, with average prices typically between 200 and 300 won. CPLB products, sold exclusively on Coupang, were already in the low-cost category, priced at roughly 120 to 150 won per pad.

Other manufacturers have also moved to expand lower-priced offerings.

On Jan 26 , Yuhan-Kimberly announced plans to expand its supply of cheaper sanitary pad products, while LG Uni-Charm said it will introduce new products at half the price of its premium line in March. Kleannara made similar announcements the same day. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK