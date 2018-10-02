Country will uphold multilateralism, says Li

BEIJING • China will firmly uphold rule-based multilateralism and promote opening-up on a higher level. And while safeguarding its own development interest, it will open wider to share development opportunities and progress with other countries, said Premier Li Keqiang.

Mr Li was speaking at a reception on Sunday, ahead of China's National Day yesterday.

Leaders including President Xi Jinping, Mr Li Zhanshu, Mr Wang Yang, Mr Wang Huning, Mr Zhao Leji, Mr Han Zheng and Mr Wang Qishan as well as more than 1,200 guests attended the reception held by the State Council at the Great Hall of the People.

Noting that this year marks the 40th anniversary of China's reform and opening-up, Mr Li said nothing would undermine the country's resolve to push forward reform.

He said China will continue to comprehensively deepen reform and develop productive forces under the guidance of the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

China will work to advance reform and strive to create a better business environment through streamlining its administration, cutting taxes, lowering fees and intensifying protection of intellectual property rights, Mr Li said.

The country will encourage innovation among entrepreneurs and scientific and technical personnel, foster new drivers, push forward the high-quality development of the economy, promote international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and improve people's livelihood, said Mr Li.

He also reiterated the policies of "one country, two systems" and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong and Macau, as well as the need to deepen exchanges between the two regions and the mainland for common prosperity and development.

"We will continue to uphold the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity and absolutely not tolerate any 'Taiwan independence' attempts and activities," said Mr Li.

China will unswervingly stick to the road of peaceful development, work with the international community on improving global governance and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, said Mr Li.

He also summarised the major progress in various reforms, economic restructuring, opening-up, international cooperation, people's well-being and social stability.

At dawn yesterday, about 145,000 people from across China gathered at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, waiting for the start of a flag-raising ceremony, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

XINHUA