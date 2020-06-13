Coronavirus: Wife of Chinese whistle-blower gives birth to baby boy

WUHAN - The wife of a Chinese doctor who was censured for trying to bring the coronavirus to light has given birth to their second child, four months after he lost his life to Covid-19.

Ms Fu Xuejie, wife of Wuhan ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, announced the birth of the baby boy on Friday (June 12) on Chinese social media app WeChat.

"Are you seeing this in heaven? The last gift you gave me was born today. I will love and take care of them," she said.

The couple also have a five-year-old son.

Dr Li, 34, had warned other doctors online in late December about the possibility of a new pathogenic outbreak. He revealed that he was one of eight people reprimanded in January by police in Wuhan city - the epicentre of the outbreak in China - for "spreading rumours" before the coronavirus was officially recognised.

Dr Li later tested positive of the coronavirus and documented his final days on social media. He called for a country where "there should be more than one voice in a healthy society", Caixin Global reported.

He died on Feb 7. His death triggered a national outpouring of grief and rage against the Chinese government, with many calling him a national hero and expressing indignation towards the Wuhan authorities' handling of his case.

Other medical whistle-blowers at Wuhan Central Hospital have also told Chinese media that they were punished by the authorities for speaking out.

After Dr Li's death, China named him a national martyr and also launched an investigation into his case. But the probe drew criticism after it merely suggested the reprimand against Dr Li be withdrawn, Reuters reported.

Dr Li's pregnant wife had suffered bleeding and low blood pressure after his death and rested in hospital until her condition stabilised, according to Litchi News.

Ms Fu told the local broadcaster that the family has been telling their elder son that "Dad has gone overseas".

Following the birth of the couple's second child, congratulatory messages flooded the Chinese social media, with some netizens wishing the baby "happiness forever", Global Times reported.

"I feel like crying, as people have not forgotten him. This is the best news of the day for me," one netizen wrote.

Another said: "We hope this child will carry on the spirit of Dr Li and be a good man."