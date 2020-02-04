Coronavirus: South Korean woman travelling home from Thailand tests positive for virus

SEOUL - A South Korean woman returning home after a trip to Thailand has been infected with a strain of coronavirus that has killed over 400 people in central China's Wuhan city.

The patient is a 42-year-old woman who arrived in South Korea on Jan 19 and started feeling chills on Jan 25, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) revealed on Tuesday (Feb 4), the Yonhap news agency reported.

She was tested postive for the viral infection on Monday after her condition did not improve despite receiving treatment, said the KCDC.

The patient is now under quarantine.

South Korea said on Sunday it would deny entry to any foreigners who have travelled to Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province in the past 14 days to prevent further spread .

The travel restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, said Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.