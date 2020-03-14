Coronavirus: Japan PM Abe says no need to declare emergency; Olympics preparations continue

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Japan's coronavirus outbreak is not at a stage that requires the government to declare an emergency, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Saturday (March 14).

Mr Abe, who made the comment at a news conference in Tokyo, also said that experts have concluded that Japan has not seen an explosive rise in Covid-19 cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Japan has risen to 1,423 as of Saturday, said public broadcaster NHK.

The total of 1,423 infections includes 697 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and 14 returnees on chartered flights from China, according to NHK data.

Japan has now recorded 28 deaths from the virus, including seven from the cruise ship, NHK said.

When asked about a proposal to temporarily lower sales tax to 5 per cent, Mr Abe said he would consider various options to boost the economy.

He said he would take such proposals into account when mulling economic support measures in the wake of the virus outbreak.

Japan's government and ruling party will work together to compile a package to support regional economies that have been hit in the wake of the outbreak, Mr Abe said.

He also said that Japan hopes to use G-7 and G-20 frameworks to lead global coordination, including on economic policy, to fight the fallout from the virus outbreak.

Japan will continue to prepare to host the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer, Mr Abe said, despite widening concern about the viability of the Games, given the global virus outbreak.

Hee also disclosed that he had not discussed a possible delay or cancellation of the Games, which are due to start in July, in a recent telephone call with US President Donald Trump.