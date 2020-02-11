Coronavirus: Hong Kong says four people from evacuated building show virus symptoms

HONG KONG (REUTERS) - Four people evacuated from a residential building in Hong Kong where a man and a woman confirmed with coronavirus lived have showed symptoms of the flu-like virus, a government official said on Tuesday (Feb 11).

The government said it was investigating pipes within the building in the New Territories district of Tsing Yi amid concerns the virus may have been spread through the system, raising concerns of a community outbreak.

Secretary for Food and Health Sofia Chan was speaking after a 62-year-old woman was confirmed as having lived in the same block as another virus patient, which triggered the evacuation.

The director of the Centre for Health Protection, Dr Wong Ka-hing, had said on Monday it was unclear how many residents were in the building but those who showed symptoms would be put in quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Hong Kong has confirmed 42 cases of the virus, which has killed more than 1,000 people, all but two in mainland China.