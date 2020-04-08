Coronavirus: Hong Kong government orders beauty and massage parlours to shut, extends other closures

HONG KONG - The government has extended current measures to control the coronavirus pandemic with new orders to shut beauty and massage parlours, as well as mandatory Covid-19 tests for all those who can enter the city.

The Secretary for Food and Health, Dr Sophia Chan, on Wednesday (April 8) issued through the government gazette for existing limitations to be extended till April 23.

Previously, the government had announced the closure of various leisure venues, including ice rinks, gaming arcades, cinemas and gyms. This was later extended to include mahjong parlours, karaoke lounges and nightclubs.

Now, beauty salons and massage parlours have been added to the list and will be shut till April 23.

Currently, eateries have to halve their capacity and have tables spaced at least 1.5 metres apart from each other.

The government has also prohibited gatherings of more than four people.

These restrictions will be extended to April 23 as well.

The Department of Health said on Tuesday it would strengthen health quarantine and Covid-19 testing arrangements for all inbound travellers from Wednesday.

All asymptomatic inbound travellers arriving at the Hong Kong International Airport have to go for mandatory tests at the Department of Health's temporary specimen collection centre at the Asia World Expo before they undergo their compulsory home quarantine.

"As 248 cases (69.1 per cent) of the 359 imported cases recorded in the past 14 days (March 25 to April 7) involved people who had been to the United Kingdom, the Department of Health has decided to adopt the same testing arrangement for inbound travellers from the UK after assessing venue restrictions and relevant infection control risks," the government said.

From Thursday onwards, people arriving on flights from the UK are required to get tested too and will have to wait at Asia World Expo for the test results.

Those who return from China's Hubei province via land crossings will be given a test kit to collect samples at home from Wednesday.

The latest moves come as the number of local confirmed cases on Tuesday hit 935, more than double the 387 confirmed cases a fortnight ago. Many of the cases are local transmissions.