Coronavirus: China's Wuhan aims to test all suspected cases by Tuesday

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Central China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has not been able to confirm all existing suspected cases of the virus despite a rush to speed up testing, the city's top official told a news conference on Monday (Feb 10).

Wuhan Communist Party Secretary Ma Guoqiang said the Wuhan government would, however, aim to test all suspected cases by Tuesday (Feb 11).

There have been growing complaints that many patients in the city of 11 million have not been tested or admitted for full-time treatment due to the pressure on medical resources.

Mr Ma added that 1,499 patients in critical condition who were not admitted for treatment before Feb 8 have now been hospitalised.