Coronavirus: China tells domestic airlines not to cut international routes

SHANGHAI - China's civil aviation authority has urged domestic carriers to continue flying international routes, except to countries with travel bans over a coronavirus epidemic, as they weigh cuts in response to demand.

The comments of the Civil Aviation Administration of China were published on state news agency Xinhua's Weibo account on Tuesday (Feb 4), Reuters reported.

The instruction places the onus on foreign countries and international airlines to prevent potentially infected people from leaving China.

It comes as the death toll from an outbreak of the newly identified coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, rose to 427, with more than 20,000 cases of infection.

Hong Kong confirmed its first death from the virus on Tuesday morning, a 39-year-old man who suffered sudden heart failure, the South China Morning Post reported. He had been to Wuhan on Jan 21. The only other coronavirus-related fatality outside mainland China was reported in the Philippines over the weekend.

Hundreds of Hong Kong medical workers are currently on strike in the city to pressure the local government into closing its border with mainland China to minimise risks of the virus spreading.

Meanwhile, a South Korean woman was also infected with the virus after a trip to Thailand, the Yonhap news agency reported.