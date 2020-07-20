Coronavirus: China reports 22 new cases including 17 in Xinjiang

China reported 13 new asymptomatic patients, down from 42 a day earlier.PHOTO: AFP
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 22 new coronavirus cases for July 19, up from 16 cases from a day earlier, the health commission said on Monday (July 20).

Of the new infections, 17 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. The other five were imported cases.

As of Sunday, mainland China had 83,682 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 
 
 

