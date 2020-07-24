Coronavirus: China reports 21 new cases, including 13 in Xinjiang

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - China reported 21 new coronavirus cases for July 23, compared with 22 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Friday (July 24).

Of the new infections, 13 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission. Two were in Dalian city in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining six were imported cases.

China reported 43 new asymptomatic patients, up from 31 a day earlier.

As of Thursday, mainland China had 83,750 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.