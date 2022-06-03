In Shanghai, gripes grow over Covid-19 testing

SHANGHAI/BEIJING • While a two-month Covid-19 lockdown in Shanghai is largely over, relief among residents is quickly giving way to frustration over the hours of queueing they face to take virus tests and the negative results they must show to enter public spaces.

China's business and commercial hub lifted lockdowns for most of its 25 million residents on Wednesday. But citizens are required to have proof that they have taken a Covid-19 test within the last 72 hours in order to enter areas such as malls and offices - or even to use subways and buses.

The authorities have built 15,000 testing sites and trained thousands of workers to swab throats. Still, long snaking queues amid early summer heat of up to 31 deg C have become a common sight, with some saying they queued for two hours.

One person posted a picture on social media of a sign at a booth warning of a 4.5-hour wait. The hashtag "Shanghai PCR testing" yesterday garnered 190 million views on Weibo, the Chinese platform similar to Twitter.

"I left the lockdown nightmare only to enter the 72-hour PCR testing nightmare," said a resident, declining to provide her name.

Said another, named Xu Xiaojun: "It is troublesome, but we have no choice. This is for everyone's good."

Other cities including Beijing and Shenzhen have imposed similar requirements under a national zero-Covid-19 policy that aims to cut off every infection chain.

China says its policy is needed to save lives and prevent its healthcare system from being swamped, even as much of the world tries to return to normal despite ongoing infections. That increasingly means virus testing is becoming a feature of daily life: China's goal is to have testing sites within a 15-minute walk for everyone in large cities.

The ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper published a commentary yesterday in which it said the zero-Covid-19 policy was most appropriate for China's situation. It also carried a front-page article describing how Shanghai was returning to normal.

Still, some 2.5 million in Shanghai remain under lockdown and the consequences of testing positive are the same as before - all positive cases will be sent to central quarantine, and close contacts including neighbours will be barred from leaving home.

Yesterday, videos shared on social media showed people fleeing the luxury International Finance Centre mall in the city's Lujiazui financial district after it stopped people from entering or exiting - a common practice at venues when a positive Covid-19 test result is found.

The mall later issued a notice saying it had reopened at 12.30pm local time after carrying out full disinfection, without confirming if there had been a positive Covid-19 test at the site. It did not respond to calls seeking further comment.

China reported 61 Covid-19 cases for Wednesday, down from 68 on Tuesday and the lowest since Feb 17. Shanghai reported 13 cases for Wednesday, while the capital Beijing recorded 14 cases.

Although the dramatic drop in nationwide infections from a peak of almost 30,000 in mid-April will be seen as vindication of China's zero-Covid-19 strategy, the victory has exacted a hefty toll on the economy, with factories shuttered for weeks and supply chains upended.

Beijing averted a lockdown only through aggressive curbs, such as asking its 22 million residents to work from home and get tested every day. The outbreak is effectively controlled, municipal officials said at a Wednesday briefing, though the risk of a flare-up remains.

They are mulling over measures to stimulate consumer spending after malls and entertainment venues were shut last month and only recently started to reopen with capacity limits.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG