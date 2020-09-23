Coronavirus: China eases entry rules for foreigners for work, reunions

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China eased restrictions on some foreigners' entry into the country, almost six months after it nearly sealed its borders to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Foreigners holding residence permits for work, personal matters and reunions will be allowed to enter China starting Sept 28, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on its website on Wednesday (Sept 23).

Those whose permits expired can apply for relevant new visas, it said.

The loosening of restrictions comes after China blocked almost all foreigners from entering the country in March, joining a flurry of nations in sealing borders to mitigate the risk of virus spread via international travel.

China's foreign ministry said foreigners entering he country will need to "strictly abide by the Chinese regulations on epidemic prevention and control".

Under current rules, travellers to China are subject to a 14-day quarantine and virus tests upon arrival.

Those who test positive for the coronavirus will be treated or monitored in designated hospitals or isolation facilities.

While China has seen only seen occasional sporadic flare-ups since infections reached zero in March, cases in in US and Europe have risen.

The US death toll from the novel coronavirus exceeded 200,000, while France's new infections jumped above 10,000 after a weekend lull.