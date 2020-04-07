Coronavirus: Anti-epidemic fund in HK to focus on keeping jobs as it steps up enforcement of social distancing rules

HONG KONG - The second round of the government's anti-epidemic fund will focus on keeping jobs in sectors most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong's leader pledged on Tuesday (April 7), adding that enforcement of social distancing measures will be stepped up.

Speaking ahead of her weekly executive council meeting, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said many industry representatives have given her feedback that job security is key and asked the government to help keep staff employed.

The government had unveiled a HK$30 billion (S$5.5 billion) anti-epidemic fund in February comprising 24 initiatives to provide relief to hard-hit businesses and residents.

She said that from next week, many of the social distancing measures that are now in place will expire, including restrictions to commercial properties and the food and beverage businesses.

The government will announce as soon as possible on whether the measures will be extended.

She noted that the prohibition of a gathering of more than four people was announced a week ago and officials have largely tried to persuade those who breached the order not to do so.

Asked if enforcement in this area has been too slow, too lax and too late, she said officers on Monday started to issue fines to those who breached the rule.

She said this has been the usual government policy and that it hoped residents will have self-discipline.

That said, the government will strictly enforce the measures going forward.

As for whether all eateries and restaurants, as well as some enterprises, will be asked to shut, Mrs Lam said it would depend on the situation.

The comments come a day after the government on Monday indefinitely extended a two-week border shutdown that had been due to expire on Tuesday.

This means the entry ban on non-residents remains indefinitely.

People from the mainland, Macau or Taiwan can still enter Hong Kong if they have not travelled overseas the previous 14 days, but they have to undergo compulsory quarantine for two weeks.

Transit services at the airport remain suspended.

So far, Hong Kong has recorded 914 confirmed cases, of which four have died and 216 patients discharged.

The city's tally has doubled in the past two weeks, with 75 per cent of the patients having travelled overseas.