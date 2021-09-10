Cops raid museum dedicated to victims of 1989 crackdown

HONG KONG • Hong Kong police have raided the premises of the closed June 4th Museum dedicated to victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

The raid yesterday came hours after a dozen pro-democracy activists pleaded guilty for knowingly participating in an unauthorised assembly during last year's June 4 anniversary, when police banned rallies during the coronavirus outbreak.

This year's annual vigil was banned for similar reasons.

The museum, first set up in 2014, is run by the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which also organises the annual vigils.

Officers from the new national security unit were seen carting away items including a giant logo of the museum, a paper model of the Goddess of Democracy - a symbol of the 1989 pro-democracy student movement in Beijing - photos of the huge annual candlelight vigils Hong Kongers hosted for Tiananmen's victims as well as dozens of boxes of materials.

On Wednesday, police arrested four members of the alliance, including vice-chairman Chow Hang Tung.

Police sent the alliance a letter last month seeking information about its membership, finances and activities by Sept 7, according to a copy the group sent to reporters. The letter accused the alliance of being "an agent of foreign forces".

The group said it would not provide the information requested.

Wednesday's arrests were for failing to comply with national security law requirements.

Alliance leaders Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan are already in jail over their roles in anti-government protests that roiled the city in 2019.

Last month, the group said the museum, which closed on June 2 due to an investigation by the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department into its licensing, reopened online as "8964 Museum".

The online museum operates independently from the alliance, it said.

Soldiers marched into Beijing's Tiananmen Square and opened fire on student protesters and local residents on June 4, 1989, crushing a weeks-long wave of demonstrations urging political change and curbs on official corruption.

Mainland China bans commemorations and heavily censors the topic. China has never provided a full account of the 1989 crackdown. The death toll given by officials days later was about 300, most of them soldiers, but rights groups and witnesses say thousands of people may have been killed.

The former British colony, which was returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a promise that its wide-ranging freedoms would remain intact, traditionally holds the largest June 4 vigil to commemorate victims of the crackdown.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE