OKINAWA • A vegan cookie business started by a Japanese-Singaporean couple on the island of Okinawa last year is set to expand its reach throughout Japan.

Mr Tsukasa Muto, 32, a Japanese who grew up in Okinawa, and his Singaporean wife Sonia, 31, told The Straits Times that they started Champuri Stories in June last year after noticing the lack of vegan and gluten-free snack options on the island.