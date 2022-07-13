Controversial S. Korean church known for mass weddings in spotlight

On a cold winter day in February 2020, a mass wedding was held in South Korea despite mounting fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

It featured some 6,000 newlyweds, many of whom flew in from different parts of the world to meet their other halves for the first time on the wedding day itself.

They were all members of the Unification Church, a controversial religious group that is labelled a cult by critics and banned in Singapore, but still thrives globally, especially in Japan and the United States.

The church is now making headlines, after a Japanese man fatally shot former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe for his apparent connections to the religious group.

Local reports said the man bore a grudge against the group as his mother made a huge donation to it and became bankrupt, causing his family to fall into financial woes.

The Japanese branch of the South Korea-based church has confirmed the mother's membership, but denied links to Mr Abe or his Liberal Democratic Party.

Yet the church is known to have courted and established close ties with many conservative politicians, not only in South Korea but also in Japan and the US.

Founded in 1954 by the late self-proclaimed messiah Moon Sun-myung, the Unification Church is best known for holding mass weddings and running an international business empire known as Tongil (Korean for unification) Group, which has stakes in construction, healthcare, food, media and leisure all over the world.

The church reportedly had three million followers at its peak after spreading to the West in the late 1950s. It now has 300,000 members in Japan and up to 200,000 in South Korea.

Critics have lambasted the church, now run by Mr Moon's wife after his death in 2012, for its controversial practices, such as demanding huge donations from followers and selling spiritual items like seals, wooden beads and ginseng extract door to door.

Mr Abe's grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who served as prime minister from 1957 to 1960, was known to have paved the way for the church's entry into Japan and used his link to the group for financial support.

The church also found success in the US, where Mr Moon was named "Person of the Year" by Newsweek magazine in 1976 and a mass event in Washington drew over 300,000 participants.

The Washington Post reported that the church spent millions of dollars a year on programmes such as conferences and lobbying activities in the US, to build a positive public image and forge an alliance with conservative politicians.

Former US president Donald Trump is known to have links with the church.

He and Mr Abe spoke at a virtual conference called Rally of Hope last September, which was co-organised by the church.

In Japan, a network of 300 lawyers have sued the church for its controversial practices and urged Japanese politicians, including Mr Abe, to stop supporting it.

In a petition signed last year in response to Mr Abe's speech, the lawyers accused the church of suppressing the human rights of followers, breaking up families and causing "serious adverse effect" on Japanese society.

"In order for Mr Abe to continue being an active politician, it is not a good idea for him to cooperate with the Unification Church and its affiliated groups and support their events," they said.

"We strongly urge you to consider your reputation and do not repeat this kind of action."