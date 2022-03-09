Construction spotted at North Korea nuclear test site

SEOUL • Satellite imagery shows construction at North Korea's nuclear testing site for the first time since it was closed in 2018, analysts said yesterday, as a US intelligence report warned that the country could resume major weapons tests this year.

Images captured by commercial satellite last Friday showed very early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site, including construction of a new building, repair of another building, and what is possibly some lumber and sawdust, specialists at the California-based James Martin Centre for Nonproliferation Studies said in a report.

"The construction and repair work indicate that North Korea has made some decision about the status of the test site," it said.

North Korea tested a record number of missiles in January, including its largest weapon since 2017, and appears to be preparing to launch a spy satellite.

Global monitors have reported that the North's main nuclear reactor facility at Yongbyon appears to be in full swing, potentially creating fuel for nuclear weapons.

On Monday, the United States and European allies on the United Nations Security Council failed to convince China and Russia to back a text noting North Korea's "violations" of resolutions on missile technology.

North Korean state media said Pyongyang carried out a test last Saturday for what it said was a reconnaissance satellite. Analysts said it was a thinly veiled ballistic missile launch.

Backed by 10 other ambassadors, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield read out a text affirming that the group is united in condemning Saturday's launch.

Despite international sanctions, Pyongyang has ignored US offers of talks since high-profile negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump collapsed in 2019.

